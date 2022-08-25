Ind vs Pak Head-to-Head: India Keen on Avenging 2021 T20 World Cup Loss

Fast forward to Sunday, India under captain Rohit Sharma will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan led by Babar Azam.

The Indians will be keen to exact revenge when they take on the field, having suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to their neighbours in the last year’s ICC T20 World Cup group match.

The political tension that exists between both nations has of late restricted viewers from witnessing one of the greatest rivalries in the sport. These days, India and Pakistan play each other only during multinational tournaments organised by ICC, and it still continues to be a high-octane affair.