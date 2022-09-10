Asia Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan Stand in Way of Sri Lanka Cricket’s Rebirth

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country's history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

It could have been infinitely sweeter had Dasun Shanaka and his men played the final at the iconic Khettarama Stadium (now Premadasa Stadium).