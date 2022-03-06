Ashwin Surpasses Kapil Dev to Become India's Second-Highest Test Wicket-Taker
Ashwin picked a total of six wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's 434 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker in Indian Test cricket.
Ashwin now has 436 wickets and went past Kapil's record in his 85th match- the first Test against Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Sunday.
He had begun the match with 430 Test scalps and claimed 2/49 in the first innings before adding 4/47 in the second essay, to go past Kapil.
Ashwin now stands second on the list of Indian Test wicket-takers behind only to legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble who picked 619 wickets in 132 matches during his career. Kapil, on the other hand, had managed the feat of reaching 434 Test wickets in 131 matches.
Ashwin, who debuted in the format against the West Indies at New Delhi in 2011, drew level with Kapil when he took the wicket of Pathum Nissanka during Sri Lanka's second innings in follow-on. His away-turning off-break took a thin feather edge off Nissanka's bat to keeper Rishabh Pant.
Ashwin then dismissed Charith Asalanka to get his landmark 435th Test wicket. He got Charith Asalanka to come forward and extracted the outside edge which hit Rishabh Pant's thigh and flew to Virat Kohli for a catch at first slip.
He is the fourth Indian bowler after himself, Kumble, Dev and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to take more than 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.
He has also entered the top-10 list of leading Test wicket-takers in the world, currently at number nine and has a chance to surpass South Africa pace great Dale Steyn, who sits at 439 Test wickets.
In terms of active Test cricketers, Ashwin is the third leading wicket-taker after the veteran England pacer duo of James Anderson (640) and Stuart Broad (537).
As tributes poured in for Ashwin on his record-breaking feat, the bowler himself took to social media after the match to state how special the achievement was for him.
'28 years ago, I was cheering the great Kapil Dev on to get his world record tally of wickets. I never had the slightest of ideas that I would become an off spinner, play for my country and even manage to go past the great man's tally of wickets. I am delighted and very grateful to what this game has given me so far. #blessed #gratitude #indvssl,' Ashwin said in the post.
