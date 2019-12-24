Ashwin Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests Among Indians This Decade

Besides the new feather on the cap, Ashwin has had quite a stellar show in terms of his performances on the pitch. He became the joint-fastest to pick 250 Test wickets at home earlier this year when he sent pack Mominul Haque during India’s one-off tie at Indore; sharing the spot with spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who also reached the figure in his 42nd Test.

In 2017, Ashwin had also become the fastest to reach to 300 Test wickets overall, going past the record held by legendary Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee who had reached the figure in his 56th Test. Ashwin took two less and in the process eclipsed a record that was held for nearly 36 years.