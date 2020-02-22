Agar’s Hat-Trick Helps Australia Rout South Africa by 107 Runs
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a hat-trick as Australia crushed South Africa by 107 runs in the first T20 international at the Wanderers Stadium.
Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, hit a top score of 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in.
It was also the host country's biggest defeat in the format.
Man of the match Agar finished with career-best figures of five for 24. "It was really exciting, a highlight of my cricketing life," he said. But he gave praise to the fast bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Pat Cummins who started South Africa's collapse.
South Africa were reeling at 40 for four when Agar came on to bowl.
He had Faf du Plessis caught at deep cover with his fourth delivery, trapped Andile Phehlukwayo leg before next ball and Dale Steyn superbly caught at slip by captain Aaron Finch to complete the hat-trick.
"I'm not quite sure what happened," said De Kock. "Their energy was there but the skills weren't good enough."
By contrast Australia's bowlers were on target immediately.
It was a successful return to South Africa for Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and banned for a year after the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal in 2018.
David Warner, who was also banned for a year for his part in the affair, hit a four off the first ball of the match but was caught at fine leg off the next delivery from Steyn, ending a sequence in which he had scored 267 runs and only been dismissed once in his previous six T20 internationals.
The second match of the series is at Port Elizabeth on Sunday with the third and final game in Cape Town on Wednesday.
