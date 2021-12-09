Ashes: Technology Breaks Down as Ben Stokes' No-Balls Aren't Called at Gabba

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, the third umpire in World Test Championship matches is supposed to check every delivery for a no-ball.



The broadcasters later reported that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot had broken down and the officials had reverted to the protocols used before the technology existed.



Unless the equipment can be repaired or replaced, the on-field umpires will call a no-ball if they see it. If they miss it, the position of the front foot will only be checked by the third umpire after the fall of a wicket.



Missing a wicket in his first over would cause a feeling of deja vu for Stokes, who is returning after a break to tend to mental issues following an injury, as he was denied his first Ashes wicket in 2013 when he overstepped the mark in the Adelaide Test with Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin getting the benefit. Haddin, who was caught behind for 51, went on to make 118 after his reprieve. Australia won the series 5-0.



On Thursday, Warner went on to score 94 before getting out caught by Stokes off Ollie Robinson.