Ashes: CA CEO Hockley Apologises For 'Catastrophic Power Failure' At The Gabba

Channel 7 commentator, England's Alison Mitchell reported the sudden disappearance of TV live feed as a 'catastrophic power failure'. Though Seven and Fox tried to show the match with some additional cameras showing some view of the ground, that was also interrupted as people were dependent on ABC radio commentary for following the proceedings. Apart from TV, the DRS was also unavailable for use.

After 25 minutes, power supply was restored and TV coverage was back to normal.

Hockley, while speaking to ABC Radio, apologised for the power disruption in the match. "I was getting live updates every minute. I just want to apologise to all the fans out there. One of the generators in the outside broadcast compound (went down). I just want to say thank you to everyone working extremely hard to get that back up. Again, I can only just say we are sorry to all the fans."