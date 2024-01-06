Join Us On:
From Stadium Cheers To Virtual Cheers, Fans Bid Farewell to David Warner on 'X'

As #DavidWarner retires from Test and ODI cricket, fans pour in wishes for the Australian cricketing giant.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
David Warner on Saturday, 6 January played his 112th and final Test at his home ground  - the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia clinched the Test series 3-0 against Pakistan. Warner made a swashbuckling half-century before being dismissed LBW off Sajid Khan's bowling.

The Sydney Cricket Ground crowd honored him with a standing ovation as he left the field, waving to the crowd. Earlier in the morning, when Warner led the squad onto the field, "Thanks Dave," featuring his signature leap, was also painted on the turf in front of the Members Stand.

As Warner bid adieu to Test cricket, fans worldwide, whether at the venue or miles away, flooded in wishes for the Australian legend, reminiscing his cricketing marvels.

Here are some of the wishes:

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

3 months
12 months
12 months
