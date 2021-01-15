Arjun Tendulkar Makes Senior Debut in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Initially, Mumbai had named a 20-member squad, of which Arjun wasn't a part of. Later, MCA decided to add him and another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, to a 22-member squad.

This is the first time that Arjun has made it to Mumbai senior team. With BCCI giving the nod to naming extended squads in the times of COVID-19, Arjun was added the squad.

Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and represented the India U-19 team when they had toured Sri Lanka.

The domestic heavyweights are yet to register a win in the competition after losing their first two matches to Delhi and Kerala. While the first game Mumbai were bundled out for 130, after conceding 206/4 vs Delhi, against Kerala, the bowlers failed to defend a total of 196, as Mohammed Azharuddeen belligerent 137 not out off 54 balls helped Kerala overhaul the target in the 16th over.