Conflict Complaint Against Shantha, Gaekwad Rendered ‘Infructuous’

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against former cricketers and CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad as "infructuous" but the case involving Kapil Dev has still not been decided.

Jain had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a personal hearing on 27 and 28 December even though all three had stepped down from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in September and October, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

Gupta had claimed that all three don multiple cricketing roles, when as per the BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.

"Since they (Gaekwad, Rangaswamy) have resigned from their respective posts, the complaint has been disposed of. In Kapil's case, the complainant needed more time to file an application, I have given him that," Jain told PTI on Sunday.