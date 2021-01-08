It’s Not Going to Be Just One Gender Playing Cricket: Anjum Chopra

The Indian women’s cricket team has not played a single international match since the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020.

From the unprecedented highs of playing a World Cup final to the lows of going cricketless for almost a year – one need not ask too many questions to know who is responsible for the poor treatment of India’s female stars.

While the BCCI successfully hosted a 2-month IPL in the UAE and is now getting ready to host England’s men’s cricket team for a two-month tour, there is still no word on when India’s women’s cricket team will next get to wear their national jerseys.