Anderson's Omission Will Cost England Dear: Aussie Opener Warner

There were speculations that Anderson was carrying an injury but an England spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, that it wasn't the case. Rather, the decision to leave out Anderson had to do with managing his workload in the high-octane series.

Warner felt that Anderson's omission for the Brisbane Test could be a huge bonus for Australia.



"Having Jimmy out is a big thing for us," Warner said on SEN 1170 Breakfast ahead of the start of the Test. "It's not just his wicket-taking ability, but his line, length and control is always outstanding. As a batsman you can never get on top of him, so having him out is big."