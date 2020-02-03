All-Weather Bowling Attack Makes India Formidable: Mike Hesson

An all-weather bowling attack and batsmen's improved ability against pacers in overseas conditions have made India a formidable unit across formats, feels former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson.

Hesson, who will take charge of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL season, also said the 5-0 rout of New Zealand in the T20 series show the current lot of Indian players is exceptionally talented.

"India are far better side now at present and they are improving all the time. Their bowling attack now suits all conditions around the world because their bowlers, pacers and spinners, are so good. That's something they haven't always had," Hesson told PTI in an interview.