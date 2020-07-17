All Lives Don’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter: Faf du Plessis

The former Proteas skipper revealed that he had remained silent on the issue with intent to listen but has now responded, saying he has changed his earlier perspective where he had said that he doesn't see colour.

"So I've remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be.

"I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasize, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions.

"I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that -- I don't see colour. In my ignorance I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it," he added.

The 36-year-old further said: "A race problem is a human race problem, if one part of the body hurts ,we all stop, we empathise, we get perspective, we learn and then we tend to the hurting part of the body.

"So I am saying that all lives don't matter UNTIL black lives matter. I'm speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy. The work needs to continue for the change to come and whether we agree or disagree, conversation is the vehicle for change," he added.

Earlier, former batsman Hashim Amla also backed the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, saying he stands with all those who are oppressed.