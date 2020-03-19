PCB Confirm All Cricketers in PSL Tested Negative for Coronavirus

The PCB was forced to postpone the knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has led to cancellation or postponement of sporting events across the globe.

The 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

"The PCB prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities," Khan said.