After PSL, Alex Hales Showed Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ramiz Raja

Karachi Kings and England opener Alex Hales has shown symptoms of coronavirus on his return to London after participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which has been called off, senior broadcaster and former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja said.

"The news coming in right now is that maybe Alex Hales is showing symptoms and he is being tested because of which this problem has risen," Raja was quoted as saying by www.geosuper.tv.

The ongoing season of the PSL was called off on Tuesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already truncated the tournament and it was scheduled to hold a two-day knockout as opposed to a four-day playoff.