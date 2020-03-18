Alex Hales Replies to Claims He Left PSL As He Had Coronavirus

With former Pakistan skipper and now commentator Ramiz Raja saying that Karachi Kings and England opener Alex Hales had shown symptoms of coronavirus while playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the English player has come out with a statement and said that it was the need to be with family that saw him leave the tournament. But he went on to add that he has developed fever since.

Hales' statement read: "In light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricketing world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation. Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lock down thousands of miles away from home.