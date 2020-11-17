Carey Hopes Ponting’s Tips Paves the Way for Australia T20 Return

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said he is hopeful of making it back into the side for the T20Is against India after having improved some technical aspects of his game while working with Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting in IPL 2020.

While Delhi finished runners-up in the IPL losing to five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Carey only played three games and managed to score 32 runs.

Australia and India square off in three T20Is from December 4 after a three-match ODI series, beginning on November 27.

“…my first opportunity to be part of IPL and to have Ricky as head coach of Delhi and a few other familiar faces in the squad made it a really enjoyable couple of months,” Carey said.