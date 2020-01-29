Alastair Cook, Skerritt Appointed to MCC’s World Cricket Committee

Former England opener Alastair Cook and ex-West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt on Tuesday, 28 January became the new members of MCC's World Cricket Committee.

Cook and Skerritt have accepted the Club's invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues concerning the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket.

"I am thrilled that Sir Alastair and Ricky have both accepted our invitation to join the MCC World Cricket committee," Mike Gatting, chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee, said.

"Alastair has enjoyed a wonderful career with England over a number of years and with him still playing domestically, he can give insight from a current players' perspective, as well using his undisputable international experience,” he added.