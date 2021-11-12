Ajinkya Rahane to Captain in 1st India-NZ Test; Virat Kohli Returns in Mumbai

The NZ home series not only kick starts the home season but also marks a new era as Rahul Dravid takes over as coach from Ravi Shastri.

With Rohit unavailable, India have brought back Mayank Agarwal, and either he or Shubman Gill are likely to open the batting with KL Rahul. Gill could also take up a slot in the middle-order.

Rishabh Pant has also been rested with Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat as added to the squad as the wicket-keepers.

The selection committee have also given the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami some much-needed time-off.

India's pacers for the Test series include Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Among the spinners, R Ashwin and Axar Patel are part of the set-up while Jayant Yadav too has been recalled after having playing his last Test in 2017 against Australia in Pune.

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too is part of the squad. However, a surprising omission is Hanuma Vihari.