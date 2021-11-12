Ajinkya Rahane to Captain in 1st India-NZ Test; Virat Kohli Returns in Mumbai
Ajinkya Rahane's deputy in the first Test will be Cheteshwar Pujara. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been rested.
Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, the BCCI announced on Friday. Rahane’s deputy will be Cheteshwar Pujara, the BCCI announced.
India’s regular Test captain Virat Kohli will return for the second Test in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma has been rested for both the Tests.
The NZ home series not only kick starts the home season but also marks a new era as Rahul Dravid takes over as coach from Ravi Shastri.
With Rohit unavailable, India have brought back Mayank Agarwal, and either he or Shubman Gill are likely to open the batting with KL Rahul. Gill could also take up a slot in the middle-order.
Rishabh Pant has also been rested with Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat as added to the squad as the wicket-keepers.
The selection committee have also given the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami some much-needed time-off.
India's pacers for the Test series include Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
Among the spinners, R Ashwin and Axar Patel are part of the set-up while Jayant Yadav too has been recalled after having playing his last Test in 2017 against Australia in Pune.
Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too is part of the squad. However, a surprising omission is Hanuma Vihari.
The first Test will begin on 25 November at Green Park, Kanpur. The New Zealand tour of India will then conclude after the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 3 December.
India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
(More to follow)
