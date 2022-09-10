Ajinkya Rahane Dazzles With Double Ton in Duleep Trophy Quarter-finals

On a comeback trail, India Test discard Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered double centuries as West Zone put a pedestrian North East Zone attack to the sword by amassing 590 for two in their Duleep Trophy quarter-final on Friday.

Sent into bat, Rahane (207 batting) and Jaiswal (228) toyed with the North East bowling line-up and added 333 runs for the second wicket.

The classy Rahane, who has played many memorable knocks in the Test arena, seemed to enjoy the hit in the middle as he feasted on the North East bowling. Not known to be a six-hitter, Rahane sent six over the rope, apart from his 22 fours to stamp his authority on the second day.