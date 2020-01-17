After T20Is, De Villiers Flags Desire to Play ODI Cricket

Days after expressing his desire to play for South Africa in the T20 World Cup, former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has now revealed his wish to represent the country in ODI cricket.

De Villiers reaffirmed his desire to return to 50-overs cricket while speaking to commentator Adam Gilchrist during Melbourne Heat's loss to the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"I would love to play, that was never the problem," de Villiers, who had hung up his Proteas shirt in May 2018, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.