After Russell, Faf Gets Injured in PSL, Taken to Hospital

A day after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was taken to a hospital here after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis collided with Quetta Gladiators team-mate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match and was taken for scans.

Du Plessis left the field soon after his collision with Hasnain in the PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. He was seen sitting in the dugout before being taken to a hospital here for scans. He did not take any further part in the on-field action.