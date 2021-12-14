Afghanistan to Play 3 ODIs Against India in 2022

In those two years, Afghanistan will play in the Asia Cup in 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup in the same year, followed by the Asia Cup and the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2023.



"If we bifurcate the tally into limited-overs cricket and the Test format, it clearly shows that Afghanistan's focus will be on the shorter formats of the game," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a release on Monday night.



"Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing seven ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as will participate in four major limited-overs events such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) & the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," it added.



Afghanistan will start the next year with an ODI series versus the Netherlands and end the year with a three-format series against Zimbabwe.