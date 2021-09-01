Afghanistan Female Cricketer Dejected by Lack of Support from ICC

"In the last year, it was not so difficult for us. We can have possibilities, we can have matches, we can exercise daily. Before that it was difficult, people would not accept us, the ACB said that we must not go out with the cricket equipment. We had a match planned against Oman. We were waiting, ready for it. For six months, we were training, exercising, all the girls become stronger, day by day. We were ready."



Samim and her two sisters fled Afghanistan two days before Taliban took over the country. All three sisters are cricketers now living in Canada.



"Leaving Afghanistan, it was a sad day for me. I just cried. I really love everything that I had: my job, my cricket, my teammates, my home town, my relatives. Everything that I have, I leave behind. Even now when I remember this day I will cry."



Now Samim is worried for her team-mates stuck in the country. "The Taliban are against girls studying, so how do they want a girl's cricket team? My other teammates who stay in Afghanistan are afraid, they stay in their houses. They are sad, they ask people to please help us. Emotionally and physically, they are not good."

