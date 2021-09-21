Afghanistan Can't Watch Rashid Khan & Co in IPL; Broadcast Banned: Reports

While cricket fans all over the world continue to enjoy the glitzy affair of the IPL, those in Afghanistan cannot watch the tournament.

The new Taliban regime has banned the broadcast of the IPL due to possible ‘anti-Islam contents’ that could be aired during the programming.

Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are taking part in IPL 2021 and have previously called for peace and progress, and donations to help those in need. All three turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand, sent out a tweet stating that due to possible anti-Islam content, girls dancing and the attendance of barred hair women in the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban, IPL broadcast is banned in the country.