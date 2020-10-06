Hit by Speeding Car, Afghan Batsman Najeeb Tarakai Dies at 29

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday, 6 October, after being involved in a fatal road accident last week. He was 29.

"ACB and Afghanistan cricket loving nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah shower His Mercy on him," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.