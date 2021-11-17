Afghanistan Cricket Board Hints at Inclusion of Women's Cricket

The picture could also be an indication for the International Cricket Council's working group who are set to review the cricket activities in Afghanistan after the recent governmental changes in the country.



Notably, ICC has appointed a committee to review cricketing activities in Afghanistan and the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The group includes Cricket Ireland Chairman Ross McCollum, Cricket South Africa Chair Lawson Naidoo and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja and will report back to the Board over the coming months.



ICC Chairman Greg Barclay on Wednesday said that cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.



The Afghanistan government led by Taliban is facing flak over not allowing women to play cricket in the country. Many female cricketers, athletes, footballers went into hiding for fear of reprisal or being shunned by the new Taliban government.



Since the Taliban took over the country on August 15, many questions had been raised about the functioning of cricket, especially women's cricket.



Cricket Australia (CA) had to postpone the men's Test between Australia and Afghanistan in Hobart due to lack of clarity on women's cricketers being allowed to play in the country.