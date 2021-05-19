AB Didn’t Want to Come Ahead of Players in the System: Boucher

"But he alluded to being concerned about coming in ahead of other players who have been a part of the system. I don't think it sat well with him, which I understand.

Boucher said that he wanted to assemble his best players for the World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November in India. But he added that South Africa will have to respect de Villiers's decision and move forward.

"As a coach I needed to try and get our best players, for the team and the environment. AB is an energy-booster in any environment, but I respect his reasoning. It was worth a go, but now let's move forward."

Cricket South Africa had issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that de Villiers's decision to retire was final and he won't be making a comeback.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final," CSA said in a statement posted on social media.

The right-handed batsman had announced retirement from international cricket in 2018.