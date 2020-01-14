AB de Villiers ‘Would Love’ to Make Comeback for SA at World T20

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday said he would love to make an international comeback with the Proteas at this year's World T20 slated to be played in Australia.

De Villiers scored 40 on his Big Bash League (BBL) debut as his team Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets on Tuesday.

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen.