AB De Villiers Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has called time on his cricket career, making the announcement on Friday.

AB de Villiers’ last competitive bit of cricket was in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His association with the franchise had been for 10 years.

AB ends a 17-year career, in which he played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa, scoring close to 20,000 runs across formats.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," AB tweeted.