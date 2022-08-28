Aakash Chopra Feels India Can Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Even After Losing Toss

Aakash Chopra on the Koo app said Pakistan has been pushed back by the dent and India can even win the match if the side loses the toss.

"The pitch at Dubai has a lot of grass and help for the pacers. The absence of Shaheen Afridi has pushed back Pakistan quite significantly. They say that it's 'win the toss, win the match' in Dubai but I feel that India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss as their bowling isn't the same without Shaheen," Aakash Chopra Kooed.

Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai.