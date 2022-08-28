Aakash Chopra Feels India Can Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Even After Losing Toss
The men in blue will begin their title defence in Asia Cup 2022 with the game against Pakistan at 7:30pm IST.
Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Team India can beat Pakistan event after losing the toss in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 match slated to be played here on Sunday.
Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup last week after the pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Aakash Chopra on the Koo app said Pakistan has been pushed back by the dent and India can even win the match if the side loses the toss.
"The pitch at Dubai has a lot of grass and help for the pacers. The absence of Shaheen Afridi has pushed back Pakistan quite significantly. They say that it's 'win the toss, win the match' in Dubai but I feel that India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss as their bowling isn't the same without Shaheen," Aakash Chopra Kooed.
Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai.
