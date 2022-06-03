A Tribute for 23 Seconds in the 23rd Over for Shane Warne Who Wore Jersey No 23

The giant Lord's screen showed glimpses of the life of Warne, while the billboards read, "Shane Warne 1969-2022."



The legendary spinner, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history at 708 after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), wore the No. 23 jersey during his playing days, in honour of his childhood hero, Australian rules footballer Dermott Brereton.



"Earlier in the day, the main commentary box in the JP Morgan Media Centre was renamed after Warne in a partnership between the Marylebone Cricket Club and Sky Sports," a report in Sky Sports said.



The image was also re-tweeted by Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, who wrote, "23 seconds in the 23rd over. At the @HomeOfCricket. #ForWarnie."



Warne had guided the Royals to their first and only IPL title in its inaugural year in 2008.