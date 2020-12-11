‘A ‘Tempered’ Model of Bio-Bubble Needs to be Accepted in Cricket’

Manjra believes a tempered model compared to what England did is the way forward as it is more practical and the costs aren't as high as in a vacuum-sealed environment and players who test positive should be managed appropriately.

The same thing happened in IPL with a few participants, including players, testing positive for Covid-19 despite the high-standard BSE. The league went ahead despite that, and there were no more positive cases.

"A tempered model compared to what England followed at home, needs to be accepted as the norm. Most other sports are doing that, like in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga in soccer, Formula One and in Netball. Also at that time when England imposed its strict bio-bubble ahead of the home cricket series, there were extremely high levels of community transmission in the country," said Manjra.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) admitted in October that the expensive BSE will not be able to be replicated for 2021. The ECB sustained a loss of 100 million pounds in the summer.

The 30,000 tests alone cost one million pounds.

The BCCI, on the other hand, spent Rs.10 crore alone on 20,000 tests during the IPL.