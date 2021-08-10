ICYMI: A Recap of the India vs England Nottingham Test

While the eyes and focus of most in the world (India, too, for a change) were rightfully on the happenings in the East, in the land of the rising sun, far in the West, under cover of dark clouds, a Test match began.

Living in a time when revenue drives the decision-making process, when even-numbered, often inconsequential, matches are played in a series left, right and centre to keep the broadcasters and sponsors happy, a five-Test match series began in the land of the sport's origin.

For many, it became a trip down memory lane, an opportunity to relive the halcyon days, when skill and the love for the game took precedence over blatant commercialisation.