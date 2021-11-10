A Dream is Fulfilled, Says Avesh Khan After Getting India Call-Up
Avesh Khan has been one of the better performers for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan earned a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand and his dream to play for the country has been fulfilled he says.
Avesh, who had done well in the IPL and got 24 wickets, received the call-up on Tuesday evening when the BCCI announced the team.
“Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now,” Avesh, who has 100 first-class wickets, from 27 matches, told PTI Bhasha
He said that it was because of his good performance in the last domestic season and in the IPL that helped catch the eye of the selectors.
The right-arm bowler credited former cricketers like Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit, Devendra Bundela and Abbas Ali for identifying the talent in him and guiding him throughout his career.
Ashiq Khan, the father of Avesh recalled how he supported his son from the beginning.
“My son first got associated with Indore Colts Cricket Club. Then Amay Khurasiya spotted his talent and took him to his own academy. After that he did not look back,” his father remembered.
His father also added that the moment Avesh landed in Indore after three-months, they straight away drove to Khurasiya’s residence and sought his blessings.
As soon as Avesh reached his house, a big group of his relatives and well-wishers had already come home to congratulate the pacer after his national selection.
