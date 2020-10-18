9 Players Breach Pakistan’s National T20 Cup Bio-Bubble

"This is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero-tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments," he added.

Covid-19 tests were conducted on all the 12 individuals on an urgent basis, which all turned negative. The individuals picked up the costs of the tests, besides receiving warnings for their actions.

"I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorsteps. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times," Khan said.