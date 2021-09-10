5th Test: India's Manchester Test vs England Called Off Due to COVID-19
There was uncertainty over the match after India physio Yogesh Parmar tested COIVD-19 positive on Thursday.
Manchester Test called off hours before it was supposed to begin.
On Thursday, India's physio tested positive for COVID-19 which led to concerns around the welfare of everyone and the fate of the Test.
Before India travelled to Manchester, Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar had already tested positive in London.
India led 2-1 before the Old Trafford Test.
India-England Series Score
Before the Old Trafford Test, India had edged ahead and taken an unassailable 2-1 series lead at The Oval. India won both their Tests in London.
However, with the Manchester Test called off, there is still no official word on the final score.
5th Test In Manchester Cancelled
An ECB statement reads, "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.
Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.
We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.
Further information will be shared in due course."
Day 1 Called Off in Manchester Test
The opening day of the fifth and final Test has been called off. COVID-19 fears in the India camp mean that the Test will not start today at Old Trafford, Manchester, according to Indian Express.
The Indian contingent has returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday, and a second round of testing was also done on the same with results expected on Friday.
India's Playing XI
India were expected to make changes for the Manchester Test with R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in line to replace Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
Bumrah has so far bowled 151 overs in 4 Tests and Jadeja is nursing an injury. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma were also nursing niggles according to reports.
