5 Rookies in NZ’s WTC Squad Whom India Haven’t Played Against

Will Young has always had the pedigree of an international player. Young broke into the first-class domain in 2012 but the season which saw him really blossom was 2014-15, wherein he massacred 909 runs at an average of 53.47, including a century and seven fifties. Since then there has never been a calendar year where Young has not gone past 500 runs. Being shouldered with the captaincy of Central Districts brought the best out of him as he crafted a career-best 162 in the title-winning 2017/18 season.

The unflustered right-hander was poised for a Test debut against Bangladesh in March 2019, as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, but the match in Christchurch was abandoned due to the terrorist attack. In May 2019, Young was set to be named as a reserve player for New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but an injury to his right labrum at a training camp put a spoke in the wheel.