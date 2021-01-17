4th Test: Pujara Out, Mayank Joins Rahane As India Cross 100

Day 3 of the India vs Australia fourth Test at the Gabba is underway with India losing the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in the first hour of play.

The number 3 batter was on 15 when he edged one to Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewdood. The Aussie skipper made no mistake today and held onto the ball.

India’s third wicket of the innings as they chase Australia’s first innings score of 369.

Mayank Agarwal has now joined Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle.