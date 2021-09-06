4th Test, Day 5: India Need 10 Wickets as England Eye Record Chase

In what is some bad news from the Indian cricket camp, head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test too. The head coach will now isolate for at least the next 10 days which means he will not be with the team in the final Test of the series.

India and England’s final Test match in the series is in Manchester beginning 10 September.

The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.

“After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Three support staff members were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts.

They are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

The playing members had tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

India will take the field looking to knock over 10 English wickets at The Oval while the hosts are 291 runs behind in the chase of 368.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.