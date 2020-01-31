Samson Fails to Cash in as Team India Test Bench in Wellington

Virat Kohli had promised to give his bench-warmers a run after India bagged the five-match T20I series with a thrilling Super Over win against New Zealand to take an unassailable 3-0 lead on Wednesday, 29 January.

And he did just that on Friday as Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini were pencilled in for Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

Samson has been doing well for some time, especially in the shortest version of the game. The Kerala wicketkeeper batsman was sent to open the batting with K.L. Rahul to cash in at his usual batting position. But the 25-year old failed to seize the opportunity and got out after scoring just eight runs.