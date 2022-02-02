Indian Cricketers & Support-Staff Test Positive for Covid Ahead of WI Series

The Indian camp in Ahmedabad has been hit by Covid-19 with 4-5 players and also members of the support staff testing positive, according to ESPNCricinfo.

India is slated to play West Indies in a three-match ODI series that's supposed to start on Monday, with the next two fixtures on Wednesday and Friday. All three games are to be played in Ahmedabad.

There has been no official word from the BCCI about the recent developments while the players have been made to isolate in their rooms. The team is scheduled to undergo another round of tests on Thursday.