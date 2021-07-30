3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Beat India by 7 Wickets, Win Series

The visitors were forced to field a below strength team in Wednesday's and Thursday's final two T20Is since nine of their players, including Covid-affected Krunal Pandya, were in isolation.



The close loss on Wednesday raised hopes of an India fightback and a possible series win in the decider. But a lack of batting depth saw India crumble.



With most of their batsmen in isolation, India had to field six bowlers, who were unable to bat.



Opting to bat first, India had a poor start when captain Shikhar Dhawan got out for a golden duck, falling in the first over.



A brief partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal ensued before the latter was scalped by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis with the team score being 23. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then got two quick wickets to leave India tottering at 25/4.