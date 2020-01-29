India vs New Zealand Super Over: Ball-by-Ball Details
India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday.
India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total.
In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.
Here’s a look at what transpired in the Super Over in Hamilton:
New Zealand Innings
- Ball 1: Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson, 1 Run (New Zealand 1/0)
- Ball 2: Jasprit Bumrah to Martin Guptill, 1 Run (New Zealand 2/0)
- Ball 3: Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson, 6 Runs (New Zealand 8/0)
- Ball 4: Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson, 4 Runs (New Zealand 12/0)
- Ball 5: Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson, 1 Run (New Zealand 13/0)
- Ball 6: Jasprit Bumrah to Martin Guptill, 4 Run (New Zealand 17/0)
India Innings
- Ball 1: Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma, 2 Runs (India 2/0)
- Ball 2: Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma, 1 Run (India 3/0)
- Ball 3: Tim Southee to KL Rahul, 4 Runs (India 7/0)
- Ball 4: Tim Southee to KL Rahul, 1 Runs (India 8/0)
- Ball 5: Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma, 6 Runs (India 14/0)
- Ball 6: Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma, 6 Runs (India 20/0)
With this win India take an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match series and register their first T20I series win in New Zealand. And with their heroics in the Super Over, India now have chased down most number of runs in the Super Over ever.
The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.