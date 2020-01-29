India vs New Zealand Super Over: Ball-by-Ball Details

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday.

India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team's total.

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.