3rd ODI: India Register 7-Wicket Win vs Aus to Bag Series 2-1

Steve Smith's ninth ODI hundred helped Australia score 286 for nine after Aaron Finch opted to bat. Indian bowlers, led by Mohammad Shami (4/63), did well to limit Australia to under 300.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan did not come out to bat due to an injured shoulder and he did not need to, considering the way his team got the job done.

Rahul, who batted at three in Mumbai and five in Rajkot, came out to open alongside Rohit. He began with a beautiful punch on the off side but lasted only 27 balls after Australia took a successful LBW review off Ashton Agar.

Rohit scored bulk of runs in their 69-run opening stand.

Australia offered Rohit plenty of loose balls to free his arms as he ended up smashing six sixes and eight fours. His best hit came off Pat Cummins as he flicked the pacer for a spectacular six over midwicket.