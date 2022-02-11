Fifties by Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Help India Post 265 Against WI

Iyer was the first to reach fifty off leg-spinner Hayden Walsh in 74 balls. Two overs later, Pant reached his fifty off left-arm spinner Fabian Allen in just 47 balls. Neither of the duo took any unnecessary risk, barring the huge mix-up in the start, as the run rate began to increase. The partnership of 110 off 124 balls for the fourth wicket was broken by Walsh as Pant tried to cut close to his body but the ball bounced a little and took a faint toe-edge to keeper Shai Hope.



Iyer continued to march forward despite losing Suryakumar Yadav to a sharp catch at point while trying to take on Allen. Five overs later, in a bid to go big against Walsh, Iyer went for the loft but didn't get to pitch of the ball and picked out long-off.

Chahar displayed his hitting prowess while using his feet to give India a late flourish alongside Sundar. Chahar took Walsh to cleaners in the 44th over, slamming fours down the ground and over backward-point followed by tonking a six over wide long-on. Though Chahar was undone by a slower bouncer from Holder in the 46th over, he had done his job for giving India some momentum in the fag end of the innings.



Holder took out Kuldeep Yadav before Sundar played some exquisite shots off him and Joseph. Eventually, Holder forced Sundar to give a simple catch to extra cover in the final over before taking out Mohammed Siraj on the last ball of the innings for his fourth scalp.



Brief scores: India 265 all out in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Rishabh Pant 56, Jason Holder 4/34, Alzarri Joseph 2/54) against West Indies