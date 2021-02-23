36 All Out Won’t Affect Us in Motera Day-Night Test: Kohli

Kohli said that even if the wicket is spinner-friendly, the pink ball is likely to assist seam and pace bowlers.

"The pink ball tends to swing a lot more than the normal red ball that we play with. We experienced that when we played the one match in 2019 with Bangladesh. It is much more challenging to play with the pink ball regardless of what pitch you are playing on especially in the evening. As a batting team if you are starting your innings under lights then that one and a half hours is very challenging," said Kohli.

Opener Rohit Sharma had, on Sunday, said that the pitch for the third Test won't be any different from the one used for the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. That wicket started to help spinners from the first session of the first day itself.

Kohli felt that spinners will have a role but the fast bowlers won't be ignored.

"Spin will come into play for sure. But I don't think the new ball and the fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny. It is something that we are very well aware of and are preparing accordingly," said Kohli.

"Last time we experienced that the first session is the nicest to bat when the sun is out and the ball doesn't do that much. But when it starts to get dark especially during the twilight period, it gets very tricky. The light changes. It is very difficult to sight the ball and under lights, the ball tends to swing much. I think it is reversal of roles and you have to adjust quite quickly as batsman," he said.