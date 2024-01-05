'Don't mind pitches like this if they keep their mouth shut in India' - Rohit

“So, and when people come to India, it is again pretty challenging as well. Look, when you are here to play Test cricket, we talk about Test cricket, the ultimate prize, Test cricket being the pinnacle and stuff like that. I think it's important that we also stand by it.”

"When you are put up against, a challenge like that, you come and face it. That's what happens in India. But, in India on Day One, if the pitch starts turning, people start talking about it, 'Puff of dust! Puff of dust!' There's so much crack here on the pitch. People are not looking at that," said Rohit in the post-match press conference on Thursday.