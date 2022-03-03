2022 Women's ODI World Cup: After 2 Final Defeats, India Eyeing Redemption in NZ

The tournament is being played one year after its initial start date, due to COVID-19, and features eight teams, with the opener on 4 March and the final scheduled one month later – on 3 April. The group stage will see all eight teams face off against each other with the best four progressing to the semi-finals.

The ICC’s special 'playing conditions' for this event allow for a side to play a match with just nine players, in case there’s an outbreak of COVID in the travelling party, with two female members of the support staff allowed to help as fielders.

Now the Indian team: Mithali Raj is the only Indian captain – male or female – to have guided their team to two ODI World Cup finals. And a testament to her service to Indian cricket is the fact that one of those finals was in 2005 and the second was 12 years later in 2017 when India lost a very close-fought game to England, by nine runs.

Five years have passed but those wounds are still fresh and an inspired Mithali is back for her sixth World Cup appearance. She also goes in as the highest-ranked Indian female cricketer in the ICC ODI rankings for batters – placed second and among bowlers, Jhulam Goswami is the highest-ranked Indian – at the fourth spot – and is another of the players who featured in the 2005 World Cup.